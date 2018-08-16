Innovative Multi-Gas Detector Streamlines Safety With State-of-the-Art Alerts and Monitoring

Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, today announced the release of its X-am 8000 to the US and Canada markets. The multi-gas detector can simultaneously detect up to seven gases including flammable gases, vapors, and oxygen, and is applicable to a number of industries including chemical, oil and gas, fire services, mining, shipping, pharmaceutical and water treatment.

“An accurately performed clearance measurement is one of the most important safety measures that helps to safeguard against accidents associated with toxic gases, vapors and hazardous substances,” said Larry Medina, product portfolio marketing manager, Gas Detection. “Developed in close collaboration with more than 250 of our customers, the X-am 8000 has been carefully designed and optimized for practical use in the field. We’re proud to add the X-am 8000 to Dräger’s portfolio of best-in-class safety products.”

Benefits of the X-am 8000 include:

Smaller, lighter device with easy-to-read color screen displays up to seven different gases.

Compact product design can conveniently be used with just one hand.

Mobile device can easily be converted to a fully functional area-monitoring device.

Practical functionality that allows switching between pump and diffusion mode by user, saving energy and increasing the operating time of the device without requiring factory modification.

Inductive charging which makes the system more durable and less vulnerable to water, dust and dirt, which may reduce maintenance needs and increase the life span of the device.

Intuitive smart assistants for clearance measurement, leak detection and benzene-specific testing with the PID (with accessories).

