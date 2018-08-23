Classone Sells to Largest Compound Semiconductor Fab in China

ClassOne Technology, the premier supplier of new electroplating and wet process tools to the 200mm and smaller semiconductor manufacturing industry, today announced a multi-tool sale of its flagship Solstice® CopperMax™ electroplating system to China’s premier Compound Semiconductor manufacturer. As the largest such supplier in China—among the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) fabs in the world—ClassOne’s new client will use CopperMax™ to anchor the production of highly-advanced power chips with breakthrough designs suitable for a variety of leading-edge semiconductor markets.

“ClassOne has emerged as the supplier of choice for the exacting requirements of the Compound Semiconductor industry,” says ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos. “ClassOne has presence in each of the leading Compound Semiconductor fabs around the world, now including a global leader in the development and manufacture of semiconductors based on GaAs substrates. This sale further confirms ClassOne’s leadership status in electroplating technology worldwide.”

ClassOne expects multiple similar sales in the coming months, as semiconductor manufacturing facilities throughout Asia expand their processing capabilities for advanced applications such as 3D Sensing, Autonomous Vehicles, and 4G/5G Communications—applications that require highly-advanced Compound Semiconductor chip technology.

Source: https://classone.com/