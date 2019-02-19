ClassOne's John Ghekiere to Speak on Advanced Plating Processes at Compound Semiconductor International Conference

ClassOne Technology, global supplier of wet processing equipment for ≤200mm semiconductor manufacturing, announced that its Senior Applications Manager, John Ghekiere, will be speaking on advanced electroplating at the CS International Conference in Brussels, Belgium, March 26-27. The title of his presentation will be, “Advancing Performance of Compound Semiconductor Devices Through Advanced Plating Processes.”

Commenting on his presentation, Ghekiere said, “The compound semiconductor industry’s solutions are now rapidly moving from niche to mainstream, and this is bringing more challenging device specifications that require increased process performance. In my talk, I will be detailing some of the specific new developments in electrochemical metallization that are enabling performance enhancements for compound semiconductor manufacturers."

"John's insights should be of particular interest to this audience," said Byron Exarcos, ClassOne CEO. "Especially in the last two years, we've been seeing an increased focus on plating — and an upsurge in sales of our Solstice plating systems — among compound semiconductor customers. This industry is definitely looking for newer ways to enhance and automate their plating processes."

ClassOne's Solstice® family is specifically designed to serve the compound semiconductor industry and other users of smaller substrates, 200mm and below. In addition to advanced electroplating, the tools can perform a range of additional wet processes, including Metal Lift Off, Resist Strip, UBM Etch, KOH Etch, Anodizing, and more. The family includes the 8-chambered Solstice S8 for high-volume automated processing, the 4-chambered Solstice S4 for mid-volume automated processing, and the 2-chambered Solstice LT for semi-automated process development.

John Ghekiere is a 21-year veteran of the semiconductor equipment industry, with deep experience in applications and platform development for both electroplating and cleaning processes. He is Senior Applications Manager at the ClassOne Technology facility in Kalispell, Montana.

The ninth annual CS International Conference (https://cs-international.net/) will be held at the Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel in Brussels, Belgium, March 26th and 27th, 2019. At this year's conference, industry experts will deliver more than 30 presentations spanning five sectors of the compound semiconductor business.

