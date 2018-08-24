Metallographic Preparation of Non-Ferrous Materials Webinar Offered by Buehler September 25-27, 2018

Buehler, an ITW Company and a global industrial manufacturer of value-added consumables and specialty material testing equipment announces the series of Metallographic Preparation Seminars. The first in the series is the Preparation of Non-Ferrous Materials with a focus on the aerospace applications. The complimentary webinar is available in four time zones and three languages (English, German, and French). It will run from September 25-27, 2018.

The seminar will cover the preparation of both traditional and advanced aerospace materials, including common problems and how to avoid them. It will delve more into fundamental considerations for:

Materials Aluminum Titanium Carbon Fiber Ceramics Superalloys

Applications Fasteners Coatings & Components



Metallurgical technicians, lab staff and engineers interested in improving their methods for metallographic preparation of aluminum, titanium, ceramics or super alloys are invited to register for a preferred time and receive access to the webinar. It will also be available in replay. Certificates will also be issued to attendees.

Registration and information on the time zones and languages is available at: https://www.buehler.com/buehler-webinar-registration.php For information on Buehler’s sectioning, grinding / polishing , mounting or hardness testing Equipment and software contact a Buehler sales representative.

For additional information on Buehler please visit the Buehler website. Buehler maintains an extensive network of laboratory, sales, distributors and service teams that are available to meet with customers worldwide. For additional information on the Buehler product, classes available please visit www.buehler.com or shop.buehler.com or contact Buehler at [email protected].