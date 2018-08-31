Michelman to Showcase Fiber Sizings for Automotive Applications at SPE/ACCE

Michelman will spotlight Hydrosize® Link fiber sizings and resin modifiers formulated specifically for automotive applications at the Automotive Composites Conference & Exhibition (ACCE). Michelman is a global leader in the development and production of innovative and novel water-based functional dispersions and emulsions of polymers, resins, and waxes. Its robust line of solutions are used as lubricants, film formers, sizing agents, and binders during fiber manufacturing and composite processing.

ACCE is jointly sponsored by the Society of Plastic Engineers’ Automotive and Composites Divisions and will take place September 5-7, 2018 in Novi. Michigan.

Along with being a sponsor, Michelman is exhibiting in booth #213 and will feature Hydrosize® Link, a unique polyurethane dispersion designed as fiber sizing for reinforced composites in automotive under-the-hood applications. The sizing is available in two grades; Hydrosize Link U470 is for use with chopped strand fiber, while Hydrosize Link U480 is suitable for both chopped strand and continuous fiber.

Hydrosize Link dispersions are specifically designed to react with PA6 and PA6.6 resin matrices. They deliver exceptional composite performance under extreme exposure to water, ethylene glycol, and high temperatures, conditions increasingly typical in the narrow confines of modern engine compartments.

Source: https://www.michelman.com/