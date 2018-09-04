Computrol Adds Laser Marking Capability with New ASYS INSIGNUM 2000 Laser

Computrol, Inc., a world-class provider of mid- to low-volume, high-mix electronic manufacturing services to OEMs, has purchased and completed the installation of an ASYS INSIGNUM 2000 Laser. The fully automatic high-speed laser marking system is for PCB marking.

The INSIGNUM 2000 is suitable for large production volumes. The system is designed for high working speeds and achieves utmost precision using optional fiducial recognition. Using RGB lighting, differently colored PCBs can be illuminated ideally. The result is an increase in process stability.

“The addition of the ASYS Insignum 2000 Laser Marker will greatly reduce labor and mistakes as it interfaces directly into our Valor Quality Management tracking system,” said James Spencer, Engineering Manager for Computrol.

Computrol continues to focus on prototyping and low to medium volume, high mix production of PCB, box build, cable harness and backplane assemblies. Computrol's advanced mid- to low-volume electronics manufacturing capabilities allow the company to produce cost-effective custom assemblies and products with JIT-dependability, flexibility and world-class quality.

