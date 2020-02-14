Posted in | Materials Testing | Electronics

Computrol Scales up Solder Paste Printing with the Revolutionary SERIO 4000

Computrol, Inc., a world-class provider of mid- to low-volume, high-mix electronic manufacturing services to OEMs, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a SERIO 4000 Solder Paste Printer from ASYS Group for its facility in Westminster, CO. The SERIO 4000 platform grows with the task and can be adapted to carry out a vast range of applications, from simple to complex.

Related Stories

Zac Tellinghuisen, General Manager of Computrol’s Westminster facility, commented: “The EKRA Serio 4000 has been a major upgrade over the printer we had previously. The print speed is faster and has significantly better resolution on fine-pitch components. It interfaces with our Koh Young solder paste inspection system to fine-tune the printing process, which takes the guess work out of making adjustments. Additionally, it automates the glue dispensing process which improves quality and reduces labor.”

This EKRA printer was engineered from the ground up to meet the highest demands of today’s high-density designs, while optimizing cost. The dynamic scalability potential of this platform, through field upgradeability of all options, ensures future-proof flexibility in production.

The SERIO 4000 processes boards up to 20”x20” and accepts stencils from 18”x18” to 31.5”x35.5”, all with a repeatability ± 12.5 µm @ 6 Sigma. Notable features include EKRA’s iROCS oscillating stencil cleaning system, iQUESS quick squeegee mount and Simplex touchscreen software interface. The printer is characterized by simple design, first-class engineering and an unbeatable price/performance ratio.

Computrol focuses on providing electronics manufacturing services throughout the lifecycle of high-mix products. Maintaining this focus enables the company to provide faster assembly operations than those in large factories.

Source: www.computrol.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Computrol Inc. (2020, February 14). Computrol Scales up Solder Paste Printing with the Revolutionary SERIO 4000. AZoM. Retrieved on February 14, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52974.

  • MLA

    Computrol Inc. "Computrol Scales up Solder Paste Printing with the Revolutionary SERIO 4000". AZoM. 14 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52974>.

  • Chicago

    Computrol Inc. "Computrol Scales up Solder Paste Printing with the Revolutionary SERIO 4000". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52974. (accessed February 14, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Computrol Inc. 2020. Computrol Scales up Solder Paste Printing with the Revolutionary SERIO 4000. AZoM, viewed 14 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52974.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »