Computrol Scales up Solder Paste Printing with the Revolutionary SERIO 4000

Computrol, Inc., a world-class provider of mid- to low-volume, high-mix electronic manufacturing services to OEMs, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a SERIO 4000 Solder Paste Printer from ASYS Group for its facility in Westminster, CO. The SERIO 4000 platform grows with the task and can be adapted to carry out a vast range of applications, from simple to complex.

Zac Tellinghuisen, General Manager of Computrol’s Westminster facility, commented: “The EKRA Serio 4000 has been a major upgrade over the printer we had previously. The print speed is faster and has significantly better resolution on fine-pitch components. It interfaces with our Koh Young solder paste inspection system to fine-tune the printing process, which takes the guess work out of making adjustments. Additionally, it automates the glue dispensing process which improves quality and reduces labor.”

This EKRA printer was engineered from the ground up to meet the highest demands of today’s high-density designs, while optimizing cost. The dynamic scalability potential of this platform, through field upgradeability of all options, ensures future-proof flexibility in production.

The SERIO 4000 processes boards up to 20”x20” and accepts stencils from 18”x18” to 31.5”x35.5”, all with a repeatability ± 12.5 µm @ 6 Sigma. Notable features include EKRA’s iROCS oscillating stencil cleaning system, iQUESS quick squeegee mount and Simplex touchscreen software interface. The printer is characterized by simple design, first-class engineering and an unbeatable price/performance ratio.

Computrol focuses on providing electronics manufacturing services throughout the lifecycle of high-mix products. Maintaining this focus enables the company to provide faster assembly operations than those in large factories.

Source: www.computrol.com