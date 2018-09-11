Posted in | Modeling and Simulation | New Product

Technology Provides Perfect Finish

A nut processing and packing facility for KP Snacks spanning 8,500 square metres required a hygienic flooring system for one of its major production sites.

Because of the demands of the environment in such a production facility, the requirement was for a durable, hardwearing, easy to clean, chemical and slip-resistant surface finish.

Experts at Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings recommended the Resuthane TG69 system for its heavy-duty polyurethane screed with a matt-textured finish.

Extensive trials provided the evidence for this system in this specific environment with its large scale production facilities at Rotherham, south Yorkshire.

The system offers low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and low odour during application whilst providing high chemical resistance with a slip-resistant finish.

Resuthane TG69 surfaces are stable to steam cleaning and resistant to boiling water and process liquids up to 100 degrees centigrade when applied at 9mm nominal thickness. ResuthaneTG69 provides a matt, textured surface that is seamless and strong anti-slip properties.

Chris Fletcher of KP Snacks said: "After extensive trials we found that the best floor product for our needs was the product recommended as it was perfect for our mixed use environment.”

