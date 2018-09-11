The New iwis Website is Online!

Following its relaunch, the precision chain manufacturer’s website features exciting modern design, a new web shop and a user-friendly interface.

“We move the world” is the company motto of iwis, the Mu-nich-based, globally active manufacturer of precision chains and mechanical drive systems for the automotive sector and the mechanical and plant engineering industry. iwis has now made a smart move in the company’s presentation on the world wide web: the new website, which went online on 15. June, shows the world of iwis in a new, lavish. Particular care was taken to incorporate expressive stills and videos, while the new, modern, “airy” design allows the clear, at-a-glance presentation of detailed information about the company and the entire product portfolio.

New web shop for fast, easy ordering

The new website also features a shop system – iwis is still the number one suppli-er of high-quality roller chains from stock. Now ISO 606-standard roller chains in multiples of 5-metre lengths, JWIS and ELITE brand chains, sprockets, idler wheels and flat top chains are available for ordering online. The range of products available from stock also includes numerous coated and corrosion-proof chains, as well as nickel-plated maintenance-free chains, galvanised and stainless steel chains. Additional products will be incorporated in the shop system in the future. Individual sprockets can be requested via the Chain Configurator. Customers can also upload drawings for this purpose, or request special chains using the corre-sponding forms in the Customer Service section. Another new feature is the link to a product information management system, which displays products attractive-ly and ensures they can be selected, added to the shopping cart and ordered quickly and easily. Web shop and website have been brought closer together, so it easy to purchase products and access information.

See everything at a glance – even on mobile devices

An important innovation in terms of content is that all four divisions – Engine sys-tems, Drive systems, Agrisystems and Systemtechnik – are grouped together on the Home page, so users can see and browse all divisions at the same time and are not limited to one division at a time. In addition, the site has become “respon-sive” following the relaunch: the new web design enables the clear, user-friendly display of information on smartphones and tablet PCs.

Initially the content on the new website will be available in German and English, and eventually in a total of eight languages. An autocomplete function will make it much easier to search for specific products or topics, and the Download section has been completely overhauled. All in all, the new website offers visitors an op-timised user journey, a clear organisational structure and easy handling, ensuring that users reach their goal faster.

iwis is world market leader in the field of innovative, cost-efficient timing drives based on precision chains. Our plants in Munich and Landsberg deliver more than 60,000 systems every day to virtually all automotive manufacturers around the globe. Besides looking after the needs of the automotive industry, iwis also sup-plies precision roller chains to the mechanical engineering and plant construction industry worldwide. Our chains are used in applications in the printing, paper and packaging industry, conveyor technology, general mechanical engineering and agricultural machinery industry.

