iwis, For Longer Chain Service Life: Relubricate – and Prevent Wear

Valuable tips on the correct use of lubricants – from iwis, your specialist supplier of precision chain systems.

The right relubrication for extended chain life

For a chain to have a long service life without wear-related loss of performance, it needs to be serviced and lubricated regularly.

Maintenance and lubrication intervals should be strictly adhered to: about two thirds of all chain failures can be prevented by suitable relubrication, so selecting the right (re)lubricant is the most important factor in guaranteeing a long service for the chain, since the individual links of a chain act as bearings while the constantly oscillating chain is in operation. Inadequate lubrication and additional contamination can cause a reduction of chain performance to as little as 20% of its full potential, thereby reducing service life more than any other influencing factors.

iwis antriebssysteme produces precision roller and conveyor chains for industrial applications in the field of general machine engineering, plant engineering, the packaging, printing and food industries and conveyor technology. In recent years, the recognised chain specialist has conducted intensive research into solutions that prolong chain service life, as well as developing its own range of lubricants. On the solid basis of countless trials on specially designed test apparatus and close cooperation with reputable lubricant manufacturers, iwis is a reliable expert partner for all aspects of chain lubrication. A combination of a suitable lubricant and the appropriate lubrication process ensures a measurable reduction of wear and additional corrosion protection.

iwis antriebssysteme and its engineers are at your service with help and advice on chain maintenance and lubrication. Now important information on the correct use of lubricants is also available for download in the iwis flyer “Lubrication solutions” (https://www.iwis.com/as-flyer/lubrication/iwis-lubrication-solutions.pdf), which contains checklists with possible warning signs, tips on optimum lubricant dosage, preparing chains for lubrication, applying lubricants and selecting the ideal lubrication point, and recommendations for the right lubricant – depending on the respective application and chain type used. The choice of initial lubricant is equally important and is taken into consideration accordingly. The iwis flyer also gives maintenance staff, for example, valuable hints for their day-to-day work – in a compact, well-organised form.

By the way, iwis also offers solutions for applications that do not permit relubrication. The bushes of maintenance-free JWIS MEGAlife chains are made from sintered material, so the lubricant is retained in the chain joint long-term. Chains stay dry on the outside, but the joint is always well lubricated – and JWIS b.dry stainless steel chains require no lubricant whatsoever. For more information on intelligent chain solutions from iwis, visit us at www.iwis.com.

