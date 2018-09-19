Creative Composites Installs New World-Class Painting Facility

Creative Composites, the UK’s most advanced composites manufacturer, produces market-leading products through a unique combination of better design, better manufacture and better service. The company successfully supports global OEMs through long-term relationships, delivery performance and flexibility to meet demanding schedules.

Creative Composites manufactures lightweight components for some of the world’s most important car brands. Products include exterior body panels where a high level of surface finish is a key requirement. To further enhance the company’s ability to achieve the high level of surface finish required a new painting facility has been installed and is fully operational.

The bespoke installation includes a state-of-the-art paint process line. Jonathan Holmes, Managing Director at Creative Composites commented “Creative Composites continues to invest heavily in our factory and facilities. This investment allows us to meet customer’s ambitious plans and continuous drive for a Class A surface finish on lightweight composite components. The installation of the new paint facility is a significant development, allowing us to deliver more finished parts to our automotive clients, ultimately saving them time and money.”

Creative Composites collaborates with customers on new applications for composite components. This flexible approach means that product designs are optimised for composite materials and manufacturing processes. The company is currently located within a purpose-built 140,000 sq.ft facility in UK with state-of-the-art moulding presses, CNC trimming cells and dedicated assembly areas. The company’s expertise in compression moulding SMC and carbon-fibre SMC serves a variety of industries including Automotive, Mass Transit and Off-Highway.

Source: https://www.creativecomposites.co.uk/