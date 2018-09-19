Filtermaster DPF Now Cleans Diesel Particle Filters in an Even More Environmentally Friendly Way

The environmentally friendly exhaust filter cleaning with FilterMaster requires only approx. 2.00 l of theoretically drinkable liquid, to clean a car filter. Small amounts of residual liquid are collected and subsequently rendered harmless by a certified disposal company.

When filters are burnt out, pollutants such as cyclic carbon compounds, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and fine dust can be released into the environment. With FilterMaster DPF, the filters are not burnt out, but only dried at lower temperatures after cleaning. However, emissions could be released into the environment during this drying process.

To prevent emissions from escaping during the drying process, Kipp Umwelttechnik, together with its sister company mycon, has developed and installed a gas scrubber for the FilterMaster process with the support of a university. In the gas scrubber, the hot steam emerging from the drying oven is cleaned by demineralised water with additives. The pollutants remain in the gas scrubber and are by a certified specialist company.

Despite the resulting increase in cleaning costs, the FilterMaster prices for exhaust particulate filter cleaning remain stable.

Ingo Kipp and Oliver Kipp, Managing Directors of Kipp Umwelttechnik GmbH:

"We are happy to assume the additional costs for the operation of the gas scrubber for the relief of the environment and for our good conscience."

Source: https://www.kipp-umwelttechnik.de/