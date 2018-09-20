Stencil Printer with Fully Integrated 3D SPI from Kurtz Ersa Inc. at SMTAI

Kurtz Ersa Inc., a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, today announced plans to exhibit at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Oct. 16-17, 2018 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Ersa team will showcase the VERSAPRINT 2 Ultra stencil printer and HR 550 in Booth #616.

The VERSAPRINT 2 Ultra is the first stencil printer worldwide with fully integrated 100 percent 3D SPI. Advantages vs. 3D SPI standalone systems include:

3D SPI for the inspection of complex PCBs directly after the printing process

VERSAPRINT stencil inspection detects errors before they appear

Zero reference measurement of the unprinted PCB can be performed before every print

Integrated closed-loop function for print offset compensation

One software platform for print inspection – one consistent operator concept

Maintenance and service for only one machine

One contact for both processes

Less space required on the shop floor

The HR 550 hybrid rework system features a 1,500W high performance hybrid heating element to desolder and solder SMT components up to 70 x 70 mm. A 2,400 W infrared bottom heater in three heating zones guarantees homogeneous bottom-side preheating of the complete assembly. The system addresses all users with the highest requirements in terms of precision and process safety in electronic assembly rework applications.

Source: https://www.kurtzersa.com/homepage.html