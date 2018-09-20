Stencil Printer with Fully Integrated 3D SPI from Kurtz Ersa Inc. at SMTAI

Written by AZoM Sep 20 2018
Kurtz Ersa Inc., a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, today announced plans to exhibit at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Oct. 16-17, 2018 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Ersa team will showcase the VERSAPRINT 2 Ultra stencil printer and HR 550 in Booth #616.
The VERSAPRINT 2 Ultra is the first stencil printer worldwide with fully integrated 100 percent 3D SPI. Advantages vs. 3D SPI standalone systems include:
3D SPI for the inspection of complex PCBs directly after the printing process
VERSAPRINT stencil inspection detects errors before they appear
Zero reference measurement of the unprinted PCB can be performed before every print
Integrated closed-loop function for print offset compensation
One software platform for print inspection – one consistent operator concept
Maintenance and service for only one machine
One contact for both processes
Less space required on the shop floor
The HR 550 hybrid rework system features a 1,500W high performance hybrid heating element to desolder and solder SMT components up to 70 x 70 mm. A 2,400 W infrared bottom heater in three heating zones guarantees homogeneous bottom-side preheating of the complete assembly. The system addresses all users with the highest requirements in terms of precision and process safety in electronic assembly rework applications.
Source:
https://www.kurtzersa.com/homepage.html