Stencil Printer with Fully Integrated 3D SPI from Kurtz Ersa Inc. at SMTAI

Kurtz Ersa Inc., a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, today announced plans to exhibit at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Oct. 16-17, 2018 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Ersa team will showcase the VERSAPRINT 2 Ultra stencil printer and HR 550 in Booth #616.

The VERSAPRINT 2 Ultra is the first stencil printer worldwide with fully integrated 100 percent 3D SPI. Advantages vs. 3D SPI standalone systems include:

  • 3D SPI for the inspection of complex PCBs directly after the printing process
  • VERSAPRINT stencil inspection detects errors before they appear
  • Zero reference measurement of the unprinted PCB can be performed before every print
  • Integrated closed-loop function for print offset compensation
  • One software platform for print inspection – one consistent operator concept
  • Maintenance and service for only one machine
  • One contact for both processes
  • Less space required on the shop floor

The HR 550 hybrid rework system features a 1,500W high performance hybrid heating element to desolder and solder SMT components up to 70 x 70 mm. A 2,400 W infrared bottom heater in three heating zones guarantees homogeneous bottom-side preheating of the complete assembly. The system addresses all users with the highest requirements in terms of precision and process safety in electronic assembly rework applications.

Source: https://www.kurtzersa.com/homepage.html

