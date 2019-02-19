Ersa Announces Successful IPC APEX EXPO

Kurtz Ersa Inc., a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, is pleased to announce that it had a successful IPC APEX EXPO, and even picked up two 2019 NPI Awards from CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY magazine. Vice President of Sales – North America, Ernie Grice stated: "This year’s show produced a record number of booth visitors and interest. We remain optimistic of the business year ahead, certainly with these two NPI Awards we feel we have the right products for the changing markets we serve.”

Ersa received the NPI Award in the category of Repair / Rework for the HR 600 XL. Boasting a heated area of 24 x 24" and a PCB thickness of up to 10 mm opens up rework capabilities in the segments of telecommunication, network and infrastructure.

The HR 600 XL features a bottom-side IR Matrix heater™ with a total power of 15 kW that consists of 25 individually controllable heating elements. For each application the ideal heat distribution can be set. The highly efficient 800 W hybrid heating head executes the component desoldering or installation from chip resistors up to 60 x 60 (2.36 x 2.36") BGAs or sockets with the well-known Ersa quality.

The VERSAFLOW 4XL received the NPI award for the Soldering – Selective category. The system is designed for PCB sizes of up to 610 x 1,200 mm. This selective soldering system provides a revolutionary new dimension of flexibility and application variety – at the highest soldering quality.

PCB formats of up to 610 x 1,200 mm can be soldered efficiently and safely with the VERSAFLOW 4XL, making it a perfect system for large, highly integrated assemblies or LED applications. Featuring the completely new VERSAFLUX flux module and VERSAFLEX solder module, the VERSAFLOW 4XL is extremely flexible and manages most diverse solder jobs. Although capable of processing a minimum of three 47” PCBs, the system still utilizes its footprint to an optimum as its segmented conveyors also can handle multiple short PCBs or even a mixed production.

Both new systems were demonstrated during the three-day event. Ersa also displayed the VERSAFLOW 455 selective soldering system, Smartflow 2020 selective soldering system, N2 Generator, Hotflow 3/20 reflow oven, Powerflow Air, VERSAPRINT Ultra with the latest measuring technology via 3D camera, and HR550 & HR600/2 rework systems. Additionally, the company showed its automation solutions (conveyors, lifts, etc.), as well as hand tools.

