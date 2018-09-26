Renishaw’s RA802 Pharmaceutical Analyser Shortlisted in the CPhI Pharma Awards

Renishaw is delighted to have its RA802 Pharmaceutical Analyser shortlisted for a 2018 CPhI Pharma Award.

RA802 Pharmaceutical Analyser

The CPhI Pharma Awards, which are now in their 15th year, provide recognition to pharmaceutical companies that turn inspiration into innovation. They celebrate thinkers and creators breaking new ground in the industry and strongly advocate companies that are committed to driving the industry forward.

The RA802 Pharmaceutical Analyser has been shortlisted in the Analysis, Testing, and Quality Control category. The winners will be announced during the CPhI Pharma Awards Gala, which takes place during the annual CPhI Worldwide conference, between 9-11th October, in Madrid, Spain. This event attracts the world’s most prominent pharma executives, who gather for three days of collaboration, information dissemination and discussions that will help to define the future of the industry.

“We’re absolutely delighted that our benchtop instrument has been recognised for its innovation”, said Ken Williams, Director and General Manager of Renishaw’s Spectroscopy Products Division. “It is the only dedicated high-speed Raman imaging system designed for pharmaceutical analysis, helping scientists tackle formulation challenges and expedite drug development.”

The RA802 enables users to formulate tablets more efficiently by speeding up the analysis of tablet composition and structure. It brings together the chemical analysis power of Raman spectroscopy and advanced imaging technologies in a powerful, robust system. Users can reveal detailed chemical and physical information about the contents of their sample, from the distribution and size of API domains to the physical topography. The RA802 makes the highest performance Raman spectroscopy accessible to all users.

