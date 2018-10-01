Amazon Filters Announces New Funding for International Growth

Amazon Filters, a leading filtration equipment manufacturer, has received a significant investment from Business Growth Fund (BGF). The business will use BGF’s support to continue its organic growth and further expand its distribution network.





BGF is the most active and influential investor in small and mid-sized businesses in the UK. An established and independent company, it has £2.5bn to support a range of growing companies – early stage, growth stage and quoted – across every region and sector of the economy.

Founded in 1985 by Mike Pizzey, Amazon Filters is the UK’s largest independent manufacturer of bespoke filter housings and cartridges. It provides a complete range of standard and customised filter housings and consumables for use in a wide range of industrial sectors. The company has over 1,000 clients across the water, pharmaceutical, automotive and food and drink sectors, and in the last financial year generated revenue of £24m.

Headquartered in Camberley, Surrey, Amazon Filters employs over 200 staff across its facilities in the UK, Poland and Germany. The company has become a preferred supplier in a highly-regulated market due to its high levels of customer service, broad client base and technical expertise.

Neil Pizzey, Managing Director, Amazon Filters said: “Over the past three decades, we have grown Amazon Filters into a company of significant scale with a strong customer base – but there is more we want to achieve”. Mr Pizzey added “Having grown the business to its current level, we were looking for an investment partner that will challenge us and help us develop the company further. The breadth of BGF’s talent network and its minority stake approach to partnerships was the right fit for us. We’re really looking forward to the next stage of our growth journey with them”.

Rahul Satsangi of BGF said “Led by a strong management team, Amazon Filters have built scale, attracted a loyal customer base and established a global reach. They are already well invested in their technical expertise and facilities, and we’re delighted to partner with the company and share our expertise, network and connections to help the business scale even further.”

As a leading manufacturer of filtration systems, Amazon Filters (www.amazonfilters.co.uk) is able to offer a solution to meet all your liquid and gas microfiltration requirements. Amazons’ filters are all manufactured in clean room conditions and all products come with detailed Product Validation Guides and Technical Support documentation. To view a video on Amazon Filters design and manufacture capabilities please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DG9S6SLDgM4

BGF (www.bgf.co.uk) makes long-term equity capital investments in return for a minority stake in the companies it backs. Initial investments are typically between £1-£10m and BGF can provide significant follow-on funding. BGF is a minority, non-controlling equity partner with a patient outlook, based on shared long-term goals with the management teams it backs. With a 150+ strong team, BGF offers an unparalleled international network of business leaders, sector experts, board-level non-executives and provides in-house support with Chair and senior executive selection and appointments. BGF offers flexible investment structures with a mix of equity and loan notes. BGF can provide equity release for existing shareholders, and funding to support acquisitive and organic growth strategies.



