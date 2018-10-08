Posted in | Business | Materials Research

Saki's 3Di AOI M2M Capabilities Will be on Display as Part of the Fuji America Line at SMTAi Booth 407

Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection and measurement equipment, will present its new 3Di Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system at the Fuji America booth #407, at SMTA International. Saki's AOI system plays a vital role in enabling M2M communication and helping to make the Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 a reality. Fuji Corporation is a supplier of surface mount technology pick-and-place solutions and has produced many innovations in the circuit board assembly world.

Saki's 3Di Series is the fastest AOI system in the industry. It has scalable resolutions of 7µm, 12µm, and 18µm, closed-loop functionality, and a sturdy frame with a dual-drive system, resulting in accuracy, stability, and reliability.

Programming is as easy as SSP - Saki Self-Programming Software, the first self-programming software for AOI and SPI. With Saki Self-Programming Software, no programming is necessary, no golden board is needed, and programming errors are eliminated. Demonstrations of the software will be available.

Also on display will be a video of Saki's new 3D automated solder paste inspection (SPI) and 3D automated x-ray inspection (AXI) systems.

"We have been working with Fuji for many years to ensure true M2M communication," said Satoshi Otake, general manager of Saki America. "Before true M2M communication, inspection equipment only had to report good or no good. With M2M, that's not sufficient. An actual measurement is required along with a record for traceability. For the measurement to be correct, the data converted back to the pick-and-place machine must be correct. This process needs to be automated and reside with the inspection equipment. The reliability of the data is the very basis of M2M communication. Saki's inspection and measurement systems provide that measurement accuracy and reliability."

SMTA International is being held October 16-17, 2018 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Stop by to see us at the Fuji America booth #407, or for more information or to make an appointment contact Saki at +1.510.623.SAKI (7254), email [email protected], or visit our website at https://www.sakiglobal.com.

Source: https://www.sakiglobal.com

