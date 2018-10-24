Hampoo Stands Out from Electronics Manufacturing Services with Its Technology and Rich Experience

Hampoo Science & Technology Co. Ltd has dedicated to providing outstanding one-stop hardware solution service over 15 years. Its business evolves hardware solution, EMS (electronics manufacturing service) and AI Technology. As one of the most competitive high-tech enterprises, Hampoo owns hundreds of patents and copyrights. Hampoo stands out from Electronics Manufacturing Services because of its comprehensive advantages.

PCB Layout, PCB Fabrication, Parts Sourcing, and PCB Assembly

PCB Layout

Based on 15+ years experiences of PCB Layout, Hampoo can provide the optimal solution. To increase yields and stretch product lifecycles, Hampoo insists on incorporating design for manufacturability, assembly, and test principles into their design rules from the start. Advanced power integrity (PI) test are conducted for diversified products. In addition, Hampoo SI team analyze and simulate signals during the design phase to find out and solve problems in advance. Besides providing original PCB Layout design, Hampoo also helps clients to optimize their existing design. Hampoo offers superior PCB Layout service to meet various requirement from clients, including high-speed, high-density, high-voltage, high-power, RF, analog, analog-digital mixed, back plate, ATE, and rigid-flexible.

PCB Fabrication

PCB Fabrication is crucial in the one-stop PCB manufacturing pipeline. Hampoo provides the seamless link from prototype to mass production. Whole-flow quality assurance, IPC, and specialized industry inspection standard are equipped to ensure quality. So far, Hampoo has passed the certification of ISO 9001, ISO 13485, TS 1694 and Rohs. Hampoo provides circuit boards including high-layer boards, multi-layer boards, rigid-flex boards, high-frequency boards, and high-speed boards, etc. Whether prototype, small volume or mass production, Hampoo guarantees to offer quick response and flexible delivery to clients.

Parts Sourcing

To help the customers improve PCB assembly production line efficiency and product quality, Hampoo has built a dedicated parts sourcing team to manage the logistics and procurement of components. Part Sourcing team members have 10+ years’ experience on average. Through strict incoming quality control (IQC) process, quality issues before the assembly process are well handled. Hampoo has also built strong connections with authorized suppliers, and procure parts from original manufacturers and first-level agents. Response to clients within 24 hours via its efficient information management system

PCB Assembly

Hampoo has full capability for assembling SMT/SMD, through-hole and mixed technology PCB assemblies. Its surface mount capabilities include BGA, uBGA, 01005 component placements, PoP (Package on Package) and leadless devices assembly. It has accomplished a very challenging PoP (Package on Package) assembly with BGA down to 0.3 mm pitch.

