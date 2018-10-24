Amazon Filters and Britvic Strengthen Working Partnership

Amazon Filters has received a supply chain contract renewal from leading soft drinks company - Britvic.

Having partnered with Amazon Filters for nearly a decade, trust in the company’s understanding and knowledge of their beverage filtration processes were key to Britvic renewing this longstanding contract.

Britvic has used Amazon’s filtration products across the majority of its plant operations, and at every stage of the beverage filtration process to ensure its portfolio of internationally renowned soft drink products are delivered clear and bright to their customers.

Specifically, Britvic valued Amazon Filters’ strong understanding of the importance of particulate and micro-organism control including the prevention of Cryptosporidium contamination in water-based beverage products.

Amazon Filters has applied its considerable beverage filtration knowledge by offering a range of membrane, depth and pleated products to Britvic that safeguard their products from contamination and help them maintain their cleanroom processes.

Lisa Astbury, UK Sales Manager, Amazon Filters said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Britvic over the years and we are looking forward to continuing this partnership going forward.”

For further information on high performance beverage cartridge filters please visit https://www.amazonfilters.com/applications/food-and-beverage/soft-drinks-water-and-food/ or contact Amazon Filters on +44-1276-670600 / [email protected]



