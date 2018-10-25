Morgan Advanced Materials and ACerS announce inaugural Morgan Medal and Global Distinguished Doctoral Dissertation Award

Morgan Advanced Materials, the global leader in materials science, and The American Ceramic Society (ACerS) have awarded their inaugural Morgan Medal and Global Distinguished Doctoral Dissertation Award (GDDDA) to Dr Yanhao Dong.

from left to right: ACerS president Mike Alexander, the winner Dr Yanhao Dong, and Morgan Chief Technology Officer Mike Murray

Sponsored by Morgan Advanced Materials, the award, which was presented to Dr Dong on 15th October 2018, recognises a distinguished doctoral dissertation in the ceramics and glass discipline.

Dr Dong’s PhD research, entitled “Cation Kinetics and Electric Field Effect on Zirconia”, focused on cation diffusion in Zirconia ceramics. The dissertation looked at topics such as phenomenological grain growth experiments to continuum-level transport to atomic-level defect energetics.

To receive this prestigious award, the recipient must have been a member of the Global Graduate Researcher Network. They must also have completed a doctoral dissertation within 12 months prior to the application deadline.

Included with the award is a $1,000 USD honorarium, certificate and Morgan Medal, along with complimentary registration at the ACerS Annual Meeting.

The Morgan Medal is just one of Morgan’s initiatives that focus on recognising and further developing the ceramics industry’s rising talent. The company also has four Centres of Excellence across the globe. These world-class research facilities aim to accelerate the speed in which it can introduce ground-breaking new products to the industry and push the boundaries of ceramics technology.

Mike Murray, Chief Technology Officer at Morgan Advanced Materials, said: “We are delighted to present Dr Yanhao Dong with the Morgan Medal. It is imperative to Morgan that we recognise the industry’s sharpest minds and initiatives such as this are a great way to attract future generations to the industry.”

Bill Lee, past President at ACerS and instigator of the award, said: “Setting up this award is a great move by ACerS and I am pleased Morgan Advanced Materials agreed to sponsor it and the Morgan Medal. The GDDDA recognises excellence in research, engages with the next generation of leaders in our field and spreads the word about ceramics.”

For more about Morgan Advanced Materials, please visit http://www.morganadvancedmaterials.com/