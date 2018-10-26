Powering Home Automation at Electronica

To celebrate the upcoming launch of its new CR123A battery products, global battery manufacturer Ultralife Corporation is inviting attendees of this year’s Electronica to the company’s stand 361 in hall A5 to sign-up to receive samples ahead of the formal release early next year. Taking place at The Munich Trade Fair Centre in Germany from November 13–16, 2018, the range is specifically designed for the wireless security and home automation markets.

Smart light control

The global home automation market is estimated to reach $81 billion in 2023 as a result of increased awareness of efficient energy usage and rise in electricity prices. With North America and Europe expected to be the fastest adopters, Ultralife Corporation has applied its expertise from providing power solutions for defence and medical applications, to expand into the home automation market and further develop the CR123A range.

Ultralife Corporation will offer several CR123A models to fit various applications. The CR123A, CR17335, CR17335-10 and CR17335SE, manufactured in China to supply the European and Asian markets, are available in either a 1500mAh or 1800mAh capacity. Whilst the new UB123A, manufactured in Newark, New York, USA, will be ideally placed for shipments to both North America and global customers.

The batteries, supporting several portable and wireless applications, will provide some of the highest performance of this style in the industry. For example, the new UB123A will have an internal spiral construction that improves overall performance. The battery also uses crimp seal technology and provides the highest capacity in the industry, 1800mAh.

“Not all home automation devices can be reliably connected to the grid and at Ultralife we are seeing a greater demand for longer-lasting and reliable batteries as a result,” explained Michele Windsor, global marketing manager of Ultralife Corporation. “This is because smart applications use sensors to collect and feed data into the system. These sensors are often, if not always, battery powered and as they are constantly in use, it’s important that the batteries used have a prolonged lifecycle.

“Whether it be security cameras, smart lighting or heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, homeowners want to install the latest smart home devices with minimal stress and reassurance that these devices will work effectively. Ensuring that the sensors have optimum power is vital in providing this reassurance to users.

“At Electronica, our representatives will be explaining to design engineers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) the importance of integrating a high capacity battery, like the CR123A range, into their home automation applications and connected devices in industrial environments. Visitors will then be able to register for samples upon its release.”

Accutronics, a subsidiary company of Ultralife Corporation, will also be exhibiting its range of batteries at Electronica on stand 361 in hall A5 from November 13–16, 2018.

For more information on Ultralife’s CR123A and UB123A batteries ahead of their official launch, visit the company at Electronica to request samples. Those not attending the show can contact the company by visiting its website or by calling Ultralife on +1-315-332-7100.

Source: https://www.ultralifecorporation.com/ecommerce/