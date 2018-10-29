Combination Filters Improve Wine Shelf Life

Amazon Filters report that a growing number of wine producers are using a combination of SupaPore FPW prefilter and SupaPore VPWS cartridge filters to improve the shelf life of their products.

Related Stories

In wine production it is important that products are microbiologically stabilised prior to packaging to prolong shelf life. This needs to be achieved without affecting the nature of the product and in a cost-effective manner. Therefore, minimising the cost of stabilisation whilst maintaining wine quality remains a constant driver.

To extend the operational life of the final SupaPore VPWS membrane filter, Amazon Filters recommends using a SupaPore FPW pre-filter.

SupaPore FPW microfiltration cartridges have been designed for use in a wide range of wine production applications including clarification, stabilisation and bioburden reduction. The advanced borosilicate glass microfibre media in SupaPore FPW filters provides significant advantages due to its enhanced depth characteristics and exceptionally low pressure losses. This is combined with a downstream polypropylene media to support and strengthen the system. The optimised pleated depth design of the SupaPore FPW offers high flow rates, excellent dirt holding capacity and superior retention levels making it a perfect prefilter.

Using an optimised asymmetric polyethersulfone (PES) membrane which offers a high surface area, SupaPore VPWS filters provide excellent throughputs, without affecting the taste, aroma, clarity or colour of the wine. VPWS filters are ideal for wine production processes where long on-stream life is vital. These filters can be in-situ steam sterilised and offer excellent chemical resistance enabling them to be repeatedly cleaned for a longer service life. All VPWS filter cartridges are fully compliant with the requirements for materials intended to come into contact with food as described in CFR Title 21 and as detailed in European Regulation (EC) Number 1935/2004.

For further information on high performance prefilters and filters for wine production please visit https://www.amazonfilters.com/applications/food-and-beverage/wine-production/ or contact Amazon Filters on +44-(0)1276-670600 / [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Designing the Next Generation Medium Voltage (MV) UPS

In this interview, Dario Rozman from ABB’s Power Conditioning team, talks to AZoM about their new product PCS120 MV UPS, which is designed for large critical power facilities such as data centers.

Designing the Next Generation Medium Voltage (MV) UPS

Creating the Origin of Life with Self Optimising Reactor Systems

In this interview we speak to Professor Lee Cronin, regius chair of chemistry at Glasgow university about his current research and how he is using self optimising reactor systems to break new ground and open up the field of chemistry

Creating the Origin of Life with Self Optimising Reactor Systems

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »