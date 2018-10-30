Tomocube launches 23-strong Distributor Network

A comprehensive network of specialist imaging companies has been unveiled to support the sales and maintenance of Tomocube’s holotomography microscopes around the world. Covering North America, Europe and Asia, the 23-strong group is being launched as Tomocube prepares to introduce its second microscope model in less than three months.

According to Aubrey Lambert, Tomocube’s Chief Marketing Officer, “Major life science research and diagnostic facilities around the world have welcomed the new Tomocube HT-1 holotomography microscope for the way it overcomes many of the limitations facing cellular analysis. To make sure we support these scientists, we are delighted to have brought together into our distributor group some of the world’s finest microscopy and imaging companies. Each has invested significantly in demonstration facilities that researchers and scientists are invited to visit. What’s more, other countries are set to join the network over the next months and a full list may be found at www.tomocube.com.”

The launch of the new network comes as Tomocube readies a sister microscope to the just-launched HT1. Sharing the HT-1’s patented light shaping digital micromirror device that generates the unique 3D tomograms, the new instrument will incorporate complementary imaging capabilities to help researchers and clinicians understand, diagnose and treat human diseases.

Countries in the Tomocube network