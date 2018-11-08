For Time Saving Temperature Calibration – Go JOFRA!

AMETEK STC Launches New Top Model of the JOFRA CTC Series

AMETEK STC is pleased to present the new JOFRA CTC-1205 compact temperature calibrator. This temperature calibrator offers improved calibration times over the company’s previous CTC-1200 calibrator, and is ideal for waste incineration, power plants, oil and gas production as well as for the metal industry.

With the CTC-1205 AMETEK STC have raised the bar on its CTC series of compact temperature calibrators. This new temperature calibrator offers a temperature range of 100 to 1205°C (212 to 2201°F), Accuracy of ± 0.2°C (± 0.36°F) and Stability to ± 0.1°C (± 0.18°F) for the total temperature range. It offers a silent mode operation which provides an improved working climate in laboratory areas, and with a fast cooling time of down to only 45 minutes, the CTC-1205 saves working hours and improves workflow. MVI circuitry ensures stability despite mains supply variations.

The CTC-1205 features an intuitive easy-to-use interface, and popular functions like automatic switch test and auto stepping are available with special one-key-one-function buttons.

The unique STS reference sensors for the CTC-1205 are “Plug and Play” and ensure full documentation. CTC-1205 ordered with the reference sensors will include a full system calibration certificate as a standard.

The CTC-1205 is the top model of the company’s CTC Series product line of compact temperature calibrators which also includes the CTC-155 with a temperature range of -25 to 155°C (-13 to 311°F); CTC-350 with a temperature range of 28 to 350°C (82 to 662°F); and the CTC-660 covering 28 to 660°C (82 to 1220°F). The CTC Series calibrators are available in different models; with reference sensor, without reference sensor but ready for external, or without external input. All CTC models come with the proprietary JofraCal calibration software as a standard.

The CTC Series calibrators are rugged, light weight temperature calibrators designed for on-location usage as well as for laboratory use. The optional carrying case provides improved portability and safety when moving the calibrator from one destination to another. It stores and protects the CTC-1205 calibrator, the reference sensor, inserts, support rods, wires, manual, plugs and insert tools all together.

AMETEK STC manufactures and supplies calibration instruments for temperature, pressure and process signals under the brands JOFRA and Crystal. JOFRA temperature calibrators are known worldwide for their accuracy, stability and reliability. For more information visit www.ametekcalibration.com.