High Pressure Flowmeter Measures Liquid Refrigerants

Titan Enterprises, a leading manufacturer of specialist flowmeter, reports on the development of a high-pressure turbine meter for measuring the flow of liquid refrigerants.

In response to their OEM customer’s requirements, Titan Enterprises designed a flowmeter able to deliver reliable, high performance across 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute. To ensure the highest degree of inertness to the refrigerant fluids the flowmeter polymer components were moulded in an FDA approved grade of Polyvinylidene difluoride (PDVF) and mounted in a 316 stainless steel body.

Incorporating steel reinforced polymer components, to give a pressure rating of 40 Bar, the low inertia turbines of the flowmeter have proven ideal for measuring the low viscosities (0.3 to 0.4 centipoises) encountered with volatile refrigerant fluids measured in the liquid form. With careful sensor selection the pressure drop through the flowmeter is low enough to prevent gas break-out and ensure reliable flow measurement from -25°C to +125°C.

To discuss development of an application optimised flowmeter please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk or contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected].

