Save Time and Improve Work Safety with JofraCloud Remote Calibration

Save time and improve work safety when calibrating sensors in difficult or dangerous locations. When calibrating sensors atop a fermenter tank or smoke stack, for example, the technician needs to only climb a ladder for set up and finish. All set points and readings in between can be done remotely using the cloud based JofraCloud calibration software from AMETEK STC.

Similarly, JofraCloud can simplify clean room readings that otherwise would require a change of clothes to enter or exit every time a reading or new set point was needed. And, during a process shutdown, when time is of the essence, the calibration of multiple sensors in different locations can be done much more simply.

AMETEK STC has developed this new way to perform remote reading and setting of its JOFRA™ RTC and PTC Series temperature calibrators. A 3G Gateway unit with transmission coverage equal to a smartphone can be attached to any JOFRA RTC or PTC temperature calibrator and read data from the calibrator every two seconds.

The data is presented as a real-time copy of the calibrator’s display and viewed at www.jofracloud.com with any web-enabled electronic device, such as a PC, laptop or smartphone. Once set up, a single technician can control the set point, read unit-under-test (UUT) values on a SCADA in the control room, and take the calibrator reference read out remotely, all at the same time.

The system can monitor five calibrators simultaneously on a single mobile device. There is no need to wait for a calibrator to reach a set point or cool to ambient temperatures, an operator receives a notification when ready.

The JofraCloud remote calibration software enables a controlling device to select a new temperature set point for the calibrator. When the calibrator reaches the set temperature and gains stability, a report is e-mailed to the controlling device. On demand reporting that sends a timestamped report at any time also is available, and the JofraCloud can send audible notification to a PC or laptop to alert the operator when the calibrator has achieved stability.

For more information on the JofraCloud remote calibration software and its application with JOFRA RTC and PTC Series calibrators, please visit www.ametekcalibration.com.