Introducing Renishaw’s new RA816 Biological Analyser

The new Renishaw RA816 Biological Analyser is a compact benchtop Raman imaging system, designed for biological and clinical research. This easy-to-use instrument enables the rapid collection of detailed information from a range of biological samples, including tissue and biofluids.

Detailed biochemical information is revealed from biological samples

The Renishaw RA816 Biological Analyser enables biologists and clinicians to identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression. They can obtain the full range of biochemical information without needing prior knowledge of specific molecular targets, or time-consuming labelling or staining. Its easy-to-use hardware and software make it the highest performing Raman spectroscopy tool suitable for the clinical research environment.

The RA816 Biological Analyser rapidly obtains detailed information on the distribution and amount of biochemical species within biological samples, including tissue biopsies, tissue sections and biofluids. It brings together the biochemical analysis power of Raman spectroscopy and advanced optical and spectroscopic imaging technologies in a compact, simple to use, robust system.

Users are able to reveal detailed information from biological samples; from the distribution of exogenous and endogenous compounds within tissue, to the detection of protein secondary structure changes due to drug interaction and tissue injury.

Tailored for biological and clinical sites

Martin Isabelle, Senior Applications Scientist for Life Sciences at Renishaw, said: “The Biological Analyser is designed specifically for biological and clinical users. The analyser measures multiple molecular constituents in biological samples at once, saving both time and money. High specificity aids in the discovery and validation of early onset disease markers, making it the ideal tool for translating Raman to the clinic.”

Renishaw’s RA816 Biological Analyser has been extensively tested at multiple locations including the Neuro-oncology Department at Oxford Radcliffe Hospital (UK) and at Humanitas Hospital in Milan (Italy), where they have been studying brain tissue for the genetic classification of glioma tumours.

The Renishaw RA816 Biological Analyser has the potential to aid surgeons in tailoring their surgical strategy based on a patient’s specific tumour genetics. Find out more about the Renishaw RA816 Biological Analyser by visiting www.renishaw.com/RA816