Chemically Resistant Filter Housings for API Manufacturing

Amazon Filters is a leading supplier of robust, corrosion resistant filter housings for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing processes.

Highly corrosive chemicals such as concentrated acids are often used in API manufacturing which places great demands on both filter media and filter housings. Where highly corrosive chemicals are being processed, specialised filter housings such as those manufactured with an internal coating or made from exotic nickel alloys may be considered. However, neither of these options is ideal. Coatings are prone to mechanical damage and nickel alloys have limited resistance to corrosion by certain acids and some other chemicals.

Traditionally, the preferred construction materials for filter housings used in API manufacturing have been Hastelloy Steel or Titanium - unfortunately both can be very costly with long lead times for delivery.

In order to provide a highly durable, yet affordable filter housing for API manufacturing - Amazon Filters has developed a range of filter housings that have been modified to provide a surface that is composed of pure Tantalum metal. Unlike coating technology, the filter housing deposition process used by Amazon Filters produces a surface that does not suffer from separation, peeling or flaking. The Tantaline alloy deposition is approximately 50 µm deep and typically a depth of only 10 µm is needed for protection, therefore a significant safety margin is built into the design. The Tantalum used in the processing conforms with ASTM B364-96 and a certificate of conformity and raw material certificates are available on request.

Amazon Filters has extensive experience in all areas of the API manufacturing process, from initial filtration of raw chemicals and solvents, through purification of the compound, to particulate control of the finished API. In addition to supplying durable, high quality filter housings, Amazon Filters also offers a wide range of depth and pleated filters made from polypropylene, PTFE, Halar, Nylon, glass fibre and stainless-steel media for API manufacturing processes. These filters are available with ratings as fine as 0.1 µm and up to over 100 µm, so are suitable for all particle control applications.

For further information on corrosion resistant filter housings for API manufacturing processes visit www.amazonfilters.com/products/filter-housings/corrosion-resistant-housings/ or contact Amazon Filters on +44-(0)1276-670600 / [email protected]