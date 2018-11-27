Researchers Have Created Disposable Edible Dishware Using Apple Puree

The primary step of a project at the Department “Technology and Organization of Public Catering” was to create edible food films. The innovative technology, which has received three patents, formed the foundation of another ambitious project which is designing edible dishware.

Apple glass can be eaten after use. (Image credit:@SamaraPolytech)

The idea to develop food films from natural raw materials came up during the development of a new diet for astronauts.

“Initially, we sought to create a package that would allow to store, to heat, and then to eat along with the food. Other packaging in space is inconvenient: it is difficult to dispose” says Nadezhda Makarova, Project Manager, Head of the Department “Technology and Organization of Public Catering”, Doctor of Chemical Sciences, and Professor.

Edible food film may be crucial for those who work on offshore oil platforms or in the Arctic, or people who are backpacking.

In the real world, there are numerous examples of creating such films, the samples are protected by patents, but they are only conditionally edible. Such films are not exclusively made up of natural raw materials. Chemical compounds and artificial additives are used for their production. Obviously, it does not have an undesirable impact on the human body, but it is not completely absorbed by it.

The product achieved by Samara Polytech researchers is made entirely from natural ingredients. No preservatives or dyes are used. Incidentally, the film made of vegetable raw materials has fewer calories, so it can be said to be a dietary product.

Chemical processes that involve deep chemical changes are not performed in the manufacture of edible films. The developers apply the regular processes (mixing, concentrating, forming layers of raw materials) that carried out in the food sector. First, researchers take vegetable or fruit puree, then they create a mass with a plasticizer and dry the finished layer at a temperature not more than 60°.

Edible dishware is produced according to similar technology, the sole difference is that the viscous mass is poured into a special mold, and then dried.

While creating food films, researchers experimented with raw materials from different fruits, berries, and vegetables, such as currants, apples and carrots, and black chokeberry, plums and strawberries, pumpkins, green beans, and blueberries. However, an apple is a lot more ideal for dishes as it is tasty and has viscoplastic properties. The apple glass turned out so robust that boiling water can be poured into it.

Primarily, tasty dishware, similar to edible packaging, will help to solve the issue of waste disposal. After use, it can be just thrown away or eaten, and if submerged in water, it will dissolve fully within 12 hours.

Going forward, the researchers plan to create whole sets of disposable dishware. They began with glasses because they are the most prevalent type of waste. On average, one glass costs 30-40 rubles, currently, researchers are working to lower the cost of the manufacturing process. The project’s authors have applied for a patent for apple technology.

Incidentally, France is the first in the world to end plastic disposable tableware. By 2020, disposable dishware should be made up of at least half of natural constituents, and by 2025 not less than 60%.