KRÜSS Officially Launches Partnership with Western Washington University

The cooperation with the University’s Plastics & Composites Engineering program strongly focuses on hands-on learning in the field of composites

KRÜSS provides surface science instrumentation to further academic excellence at Western Washington University

The university acts as a major hub for composites engineering and advancements

Charlotte, December 3, 2018 – In September of 2018, KRÜSS Scientific Instruments, Inc. and Western Washington University (Bellingham, WA) came together in collaboration to support the education of new engineers in the rapidly-growing field of composites manufacturing. This collaboration allows Western Washington University students the opportunity to work with KRÜSS’ state-of-the-art instrumentation and technology during their time within the Plastics & Composites Engineering program.

Dr. John Misasi, Assistant Professor at Western Washington remarks, “Our students, staff, and faculty work closely with industrial partners to study and solve real-world problems in hopes of benefitting our student’s future careers and our partner’s research needs. WWU’s relationship with KRÜSS is a great example of such a partnership. Our students are using KRÜSS instruments to gain hands-on experience with surface science and characterization instruments in both course work and industry-sponsored research.”

The partnership will allow both academic and industry professionals within the Pacific Northwest to understand, explore and advance composite bonding research, in addition to much more. For further information about how to be considered for a partnership opportunity with KRÜSS, please feel free to reach out to their North American headquarters via [email protected]