Esri Startup Ag-Analytics is Revolutionizing the Way Farmers Use Data

Feeding the world is no easy task, yet it is one of the essential functions of our society. Emerging analytics holds promise to revolutionize agriculture. Ag-Analytics, a new Esri Startup Program Emerging Partner, wants to accelerate that.

A one-of-a-kind startup, Ag-Analytics offers a unique platform with tools that make utilizing farm data easier than ever. This Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) helps farmers better manage and visualize their production records to make informed decisions when it comes to understanding risk.

Ag-Analytics enlists the power of data, along with location intelligence world leader Esri’s ArcGIS Server software to take on this task. Via its connection with the John Deere Operations Center, Ag-Analytics allows farmers to easily pull precision data from farm equipment into the Ag-Analytics platform and integrate with a wide variety of data feeds, offering extensive analysis and easy-to-understand data reporting for farmers. This includes such tools as the Ag-Analytics FIELDMANAGER™ farm database system to manage plots, record practice data, and analyze historical records; FIELDALERTS™ weather alerts to receive real-time alerts on specific fields; and FARMSCOPE™, a free agricultural plot mapping tool and system to easily zoom down, find fields, and pull in a variety of real-time and historical data on plots.

The Ag-Analytics platform is made possible through the integration of Esri's ArcGIS Server software, allowing for the data pulled from fields to be projected into maps and made into models that are easily accessible, understandable, and geographically sound. This provides farmers with a birds-eye view of their fields, as well as a way to pinpoint problem areas and access a wide array of production variables (organic matter in the soil, pH levels, cropland data, and more). The platform is also a powerful tool for farmers to record their plantings, track field practices, track harvests, as well as learn about and calculate crop insurance estimates.

“Data is crucially important to every business, but having a comprehensive real-time understanding of field assets -- and making use of that intelligence -- is still relatively new territory for agriculture,” said Joshua Woodard, CEO of Ag-Analytics. “By having accurate spatial information about what is working and what isn’t, farmers should be able to operate at lower cost, more efficiently, and more sustainably.”

Thanks to this partnership with Esri, Ag-Analytics is able to bring the agriculture industry into the future by integrating location intelligence and data analytic capabilities into workflows traditionally committed to paper.

To learn more about how Ag-Analytics is modernizing farming, visit Ag-Analytics.Org.

