Strem Chemicals, Inc., Receives National Performance Improvement Honor

Strem Chemicals, Inc., is pleased to announce it has been recognized for outstanding efforts in improving environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) at its Newburyport, MA, facility by the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), the leading trade association representing specialty chemical manufacturers.

Strem participates in ChemStewards®, SOCMA’s nationally recognized EHS&S program that promotes safety and environmental compliance to all stakeholders.

Strem accepted the Silver Performance Improvement Award at SOCMA’s 97th Annual Dinner & Meeting on December 10 in New York City. This is the 7th year Strem has received the award. R.J. Wolcik, Environmental, Health and Safety Specialist, accepted the award on behalf of the company at the awards dinner.

It was clear to the Performance Improvement Awards judges that Strem goes above and beyond in reaching out to the community at large and ensuring that stakeholder communication is a core value. Through participation in ChemStewards, Strem attends EHS Roundtables where SOCMA members share best practices. As a result of these meetings, Strem installed an electronic calendar in their hallway that shows all EHS&S compliance reports that must be completed and their due date. It also shows the EHS&S goals for the year and strides that have been made to achieve them. Strem is also heavily involved with the Regional Emergency Planning Committee, local school districts, police, hospitals and fire departments, as well as the local chapters of the American Chemical Society, among others. From the company President, to the Chief Executive Officer to the ChemStewards Coordinator, members of the Strem staff serve in various leadership roles and give up their time to educate and assist with community outreach efforts. Strem’s Committee on Health, Safety & Security (CSS) conducts monthly safety meetings with representatives of each department, who are required to attend. Activities include seminars, safety films and quizzes, as well as mini-training sessions. “It is encouraging to see that the managers are involved closely with each of those programs,” one of the judges said. “I feel that these organizations possess a very in-depth and functional system with proven results.”

“We are extremely proud of the hard work our employees have done on our EHS&S program,” said Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ephraim S. Honig. “This award reflects our commitment to constant improvement for our products, our workers and our neighbors in the community.”

“As specialty and fine chemical manufacturers, we understand that maintaining a safe environment for your staff and community is not an easy task,” said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. “It takes time, buy-in from both employees and leadership, and resources to achieve your goals. We congratulate Strem and its employees for their commitment to strengthening their environmental, health and safety efforts, with a particular emphasis on stakeholder engagement. We look forward to Strem’s continued participation in ChemStewards, where there is a platform to learn from each other and share best practices that will assist them in building customer confidence, community trust and strengthening product stewardship throughout the value chain.”