Strem Chemicals, Inc. Once Again Meets International ISO 9001:2015 Certification Standards

The mission of Strem Chemicals, Inc. is to provide specialty chemicals of high quality in a timely fashion. The company is proud to announce that it remains resolute in this mission since its establishment in 1964. On April 28, 2019 Strem’s corporate headquarters in Newburyport, Massachusetts was recertified under ISO 9001:2015 for the Quality Management System (QMS) standard.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification is based on quality management principles including consistently documented processes, strong focus on customer service, maintaining quality standards, continual review and improvement of process approach, as well as a dedicated management commitment to upholding all facets of the ISO 9001 QMS. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is the latest certification available from ISO and upholds the organization’s emphasis on quality management systems and performance. This standard is built around quality management principles such as: process approach, customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, improvement, sound decision making and relationship management.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees to maintain continued commitment to our quality standards. The attainment of this ISO 9001:2015 recertification illustrates our mission and is driven by our pledge to our customers to provide high quality products and services.” said Strem’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ephraim S. Honig.

Strem Chemicals, Inc. is certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for the following scope: Manufacturing and Marketing Specialty Chemicals of High Purity. To become certified as ISO 9001 compliant Strem underwent an evaluation process that included quality management system development, management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment and clearance of non-conformances. To maintain this certification, NQA will perform audits to ensure compliance and to assess initiatives for continued improvement.

Strem would like to take this opportunity to extend thanks and appreciation to their customers for their continued commitment and loyalty.