AnalySwift Launches Academic Partner Program for Composite Simulation Tools SwiftComp and VABS

AnalySwift, LLC, a provider of efficient high-fidelity modeling software for composites and other advanced materials, announced today the launch of its Academic Partner Program, through which it offers universities no-cost licenses for academic research.

We have always been close to the academic community, where both the SwiftComp and VABS software programs originated. Our Academic Partner Program honors that tradition and broadens university access to cutting edge simulation tools. Allan Wood, President & CEO of AnalySwift.

Engineering faculty and students can benefit greatly from the full versions of the programs. These are tools being used in industry to model complex, real composites including wind turbine and helicopter rotor blades, deployable space structures made from high strain composites (HSC), printed circuit boards (PCBs), and sporting goods such as fishing rods and golf clubs. Dr. Wenbin Yu, CTO of AnalySwift.

Academic licenses of VABS and SwiftComp have always been available to universities for purchase, but the new program offers the licenses at no cost. The composite simulation programs are commonly used in aerospace and mechanical engineering programs, with emerging applications in other areas, such as civil engineering, medical devices, and life sciences.

Inaugural members of the Academic Partner Program include the University of British Columbia (Composites Research Network), Technical University of Munich (Institute of Helicopter Technology), and Carleton University (Rotorcraft Research Group).

PhD student Tobias Pflumm at Technical University of Munich stated, “Since 2014 VABS has become our method of choice for rotor-blade structural design and optimization at our institute. With its help we have successfully designed, tested and manufactured the rotor blades of our Autonomous Rotorcraft for Extreme Altitudes (AREA). We are currently using VABS extensively within a multidisciplinary design environment to quantify uncertainties in the rotor blade design process."

According to Reza Sourki, PhD student in the School of Engineering at University of British Columbia, “SwiftComp is good for a quick approximation of a composite structure’s behavior by capturing local stress/strain fields quickly.”

Source: https://analyswift.com/