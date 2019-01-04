KIC Showcases Connected Smart Reflow at APEX

KIC will exhibit in Booth #1215 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place January 29-31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in CA. Visit the KIC booth for a reflow profiling clinic for void reduction.

KIC RPI i4.0 Vantage-Dashboard

Related Stories KIC Demonstrates Smart Factory Technologies at SMTA Guadalajara 2018

RPI i4.0, an easy built-in solution for automation, traceability, advanced reflow data collection and sharing for Smart Factory integration. KIC RPI i4.0 automatically acquires profile data from each PCB soldered in the reflow or curing oven, in real-time. This new ecosystem offers real-time thermal process dashboard and traceability, reduced scrap and rework, fast defect troubleshooting, lower electricity use and more. Advanced data search and communication features save engineers valuable time.

With RPI i4.0, all relevant data can connect to the factory MES or your factory data collection system to be easily shared with personnel and can be accessed from any authorized PC or mobile device. The enhanced level of automation delivers improved line utilization and productivity.

The SRA (Smart Reflow Analyzer) is a new-generation reflow and curing oven stability tool that will be discussed at the show.

KIC’s ecosystem offers solutions for reduction of downtime, faster reflow oven setup, automation and Smart Factory integration.

Source: https://kicthermal.com/