PDR to Launch New IR-E6S Evolution at APEX

PDR, a leader in IR rework and test, today announced plans to exhibit at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29-31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center. The company will introduce the PDR IR-E6S Evolution in Booth #1519. The new IR-E6S with Auto Lift will be available in February 2019.

PDR IR-E6S Evolution

Features include:

Gantry XY movement (Considerably faster setup time)

21” Touchscreen monitor (Software optimized control)

New Thermoactive software designed for this system

New cameras allowing live capture on new software

Boards up to 18” (large area rework)

3000w PCB Preheater

Semi-Automatic (Auto Lift))(manual/semi-automatic operation) (available across all of our E Series Range)

Precision made

The IR-E6 Evolution rework system is made in the United Kingdom with only the finest components for optimum precision. The PDR IR-E6 is the company’s largest system and one of the best performing BGA Rework stations worldwide.

The system is tool free, gas free, instantly/precisely controllable, clean, modular, upgradeable and produces 100 percent yield BGA rework without any complications. It provides the extremely high levels of profiling and process control necessary for the effective rework of even the most advanced packages, including SMDs, BGAs, CSPs, QFNs and Flip chips, and is ready for 0201 and lead-free applications.

PDR also plans to introduce its new Thermoactive Software Suite during the IPC APEX EXPO.

For more information about PDR visit www.pdr-rework.com or call PDR in the U.S. at 530-676-6262 or in the United Kingdom at +44 (0)1293 614 000.

