PDR Offers Truly Remarkable Image Clarity with the New GenX-130P X-ray

PDR, a leading manufacturer of BGA rework systems, test and X-ray inspection systems since 1985, is pleased to introduce the GenX-130P X-ray system.

The system offers truly remarkable image clarity with proprietary HD camera systems, Flat Panel Detector choices, customizable software solutions, image chain optimization configurations per applications, state-of-the art motion control and board rotation options for oblique X-ray imagery.

The compact GenX-130P accommodates PCB sizes up to 21” (533 mm) X 17.5” (445 mm). Customizable flat panel detectors or image intensifier options are available to meet varying application requirements. Additionally, the high-performance X-ray system offers programmable 4-axis (X, Y, Z 1/Z2) fully motorized motion control.

PDR X-ray cabinets are engineered to exceed industrial X-ray safety standard requirements on three continents. The GenX-130P and all PDR X-ray systems are upgradeable to higher kV X-ray sources should a customer’s requirements change over the course of time. This is achievable due to PDR’s focus on radiation safety and a highly shielded X-ray cabinet design.

PDR's X-ray systems set a new industry standard for high quality X-ray images at an affordable price. Choosing the right system for your requirements, such as X-ray for quality control or X-ray for process control is vital to the success of both PCB inspection programs as well as semiconductor inspection programs, counterfeit detection, components and failure analysis.

PDR X-ray Solutions was founded in 2012, providing industry with High Quality X-Ray Imaging Solutions in the 90-130 kV range.

Source: http://www.pdr-rework.com