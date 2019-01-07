Seika to Launch New Leading-Edge Systems at APEX

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, today announced plans to exhibit in Booth #2343 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29-31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center. Seika will showcase a complete line up of leading-edge equipment, including the latest models from McDry, Sayaka, Unitech, Sawa, Hioki and MALCOM.

Seika Sayaka SAM-CT23S

The Sayaka SAM-CT23S tabletop router with color CCD camera offers automatic alignment compensation with fiducial marks and automatic program change with QR code. With AC115V operation, no compressed air is necessary. Advanced image processing software allows easy programming and CAD based offline programming.

Seika has collaborated with Kawasaki Robotics Inc.’s engineering team to develop the

Sayaka SAM-CT23NJ automated PCB depaneling system combined with the Kawasaki duAro dual-arm SCARA robot. With the new design, the robot performs the loading and unloading of PCBs onto the router.

The new McDry DXU-1001A high performance dry cabinet maintains one percent RH levels. All McDry ultra-low humidity storage cabinets conform to IPC/JEDEC J-STD 033D and IPC 1601 Standards. Additionally, the ESD safe design adheres to the IEC-61340-5-1 (ESD) Standard. McDry cabinets dehumidify ICs to prevent micro-cracking and are an alternative to baking, MBBs and nitrogen storage. Additionally, all McDry cabinets now come with the new, high-performance, quick-dehumidifying drying units.

Stop by the Seika booth during the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO to see these and much more from Seika! For more information about Seika’s complete product line, contact Michelle Ogihara at [email protected] or visit www.seikausa.com.

