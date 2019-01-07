Specialty Coating Systems to Show New Programmable Valve Spacing Feature on the Precisioncoat V at APEX

Specialty Coating Systems has announced plans to exhibit in Booth #2601 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29 - 31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. The company will provide demonstrations of its PrecisionCoat V with both the new programmable valve spacing feature, which saves time and reduces errors by eliminating the need to manually adjust valve spacing when changing profiles, and the highly flexible Automatic Quick Change (AQC) feature that allows for the use of multiple tools within a single machine/coating profile. SCS also will show the PrecisionCoat BT and Parylene conformal coating services.

The Precisioncoat V provides more than a dependable layer of protection; it is a total system solution that ensures accuracy, repeatability and high throughput for a wide range of automated material application. The Programmable Valve Spacing feature offers enhanced productivity by eliminating the time and inaccuracy associated with having to stop production and reposition the valves for different multi-board arrays. Once valves are positioned, the valve spacing is stored in the coating profile. This option is available in either a two or a three valve configuration.

The PrecisionCoat’s AQC feature allows the use of five separate tools within a single machine. In standard systems, using multiple valves on the same machine limits head travel, which reduces the overall work envelop of the system. In contrast, the AQC feature allows customers to use up to five valves or heads, individually positioned with independent materials and functionality. This industry-leading feature enables users to automate and control the application of multiple materials, including cure functionality, and how each integrate with one another within a single coating profile.

Designed for companies looking to automate their time-intensive manual coating and dispensing processes, or those who would like to have additional coating capacity in their laboratory or on their production floor, the PrecisionCoat BT improves accuracy, productivity and efficiency in a highly reliable, compact unit.

SCS is also the leader in Parylene coating services and technologies with coating facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company has more than 45 years of applications experience in the industrial and consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, transportation and medical device industries.

To learn more about SCS or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact SCS at +1.317.244.1200 or visit www.SCSequip.com.

Source: https://scscoatings.com/