Specialty Coating Systems Develops New Halogen-Free Parylene Coating

Specialty Coating Systems is pleased to announce that the company has developed a new halogen-free variant of Parylene – ParyFree®. With a notable history of anticipating and responding to industry trends and regulations, SCS developed ParyFree in support of the global initiatives that continue to drive toward the elimination of halogens in electronics.

Related Stories Specialty Coating Systems to Show New Programmable Valve Spacing Feature on the Precisioncoat V at APEX

Like other commercially-available Parylene variants, ParyFree is applied through a vapor deposition process that results in an ultra-thin, uniform, pinhole-free conformal coating. The thin film forms at a molecular level to fully encapsulate components and devices, offering complete protection and increased reliability of intricate, complex electronic devices.

To verify its efficacy as a halogen-free material, SCS ParyFree coatings were tested in accordance with BS EN 14582:2007 at an independent testing facility. The results show that there are no detectable levels of chlorine, bromine, fluorine or iodine in ParyFree coatings, validating the coating’s use in halogen-free applications.

Available exclusively at Specialty Coating Systems, ParyFree coating offers manufacturers the same host of beneficial properties that they have come to expect from the Parylene family, but with improved barrier properties over traditional halogen-free variants. In addition, SCS ParyFree-coated electronics have been shown to meet IPX7 and IPX8 test requirements, demonstrating their usefulness to provide waterproof protection to electronic device and components.

Source: https://scscoatings.com/