Polyplastics Launches Alkali Stress Crack Resistant PBT Resin for Automotive Applications

The Polyplastics Group has introduced a new polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin which delivers excellent alkali stress crack resistance for a range of automotive applications.
Targeted Applications of Polyplastics’ New DURANEX® 532AR PBT Resin
The new grade, DURANEX® 532AR, also exhibits outstanding
Hydrolysis and heat shock resistance and
Electrical performance for components in the chassis and engine compartment.
Stress Cracking Resistance Properties in Alkali Environment
As the demand for durability, safety, and reliability in auto parts continues to increase, DURANEX® 532AR has successfully reduced the risk of cracking in molded articles by preventing alkali from penetrating the inside of the resin, thus imparting
. This alkaline can arise from rust formation in metal parts. toughness that helps generate less stress
DURANEX® 532AR is treated with a hydrolysis-resistant formula and has greater durability than standard materials.
Recent test evaluations show that when specimens are immersed in alkali, cracking occurs within two hours in:
While, no stress cracking occurs in DURANEX® 532AR even when immersed for up to 200 hours.
Outstanding Heat Shock Resistance to Withstand Harsh Conditions
Electrical components and sensors installed near the engine are also often metal insert molded and there are cases when sudden temperature changes can cause heat shock fracture issues. This occurs because the metal and resin have linear expansion coefficients that differ by roughly a factor of 10. DURANEX® 532AR also has outstanding heat shock resistance and is capable of withstanding these harsh environments.
DURANEX® 532AR is ideal for use in parts installed in the chassis section and lower areas of vehicles which can be splashed by water and mud and come into contact with chemicals such as snow melting agents.
This grade offers a combination of high reliability and long life even in harsh environments. Further, the addition of
Glass fibers dramatically boosts strength, rigidity, and heat-resistance,
Flame retardant allows for
easy fireproofing
Polyplastics’ DURANEX® PBT Resin Range
Product Name
Supplier
Description
DURANEX® 2000 Polyplastics
DURANEX® 2000 is a polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) polyester grade. Possesses good mechanical strength, moldability and good texture. Exhibits aroma retaining properties, dimensional stability and...
view more
DURANEX® 2002 Polyplastics
DURANEX® 2002 is a polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) polyester grade. Possesses good mechanical & impact strength, texture, good toughness and moldability. Exhibits dimensional stability, slow...
view more
DURANEX® 2002K Polyplastics
DURANEX® 2002K is a polybutylene terephthalate and polytetrafluroethylene (PBT + PTFE) alloy. Possesses good mechanical strength & moldability, good texture and aroma retaining properties. Exhibits...
view more
DURANEX® 2002U Polyplastics
DURANEX® 2002U is a polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) polyester grade. Possesses good mechanical strength & moldability, good texture and aroma retaining properties. Exhibits dimensional stability &...
view more
DURANEX® 2016 Polyplastics
DURANEX® 2016 is a flame retardant polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) polyester grade with 50 % regrind. Possesses good mechanical strength & moldability, good texture and aroma retaining properties...
view more
Source:
https://www.polyplastics.com/en/