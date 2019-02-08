Automated Quality Control for the Production Line

Creaform, a world leader in automated and portable 3D metrology solutions, is focusing on automated quality control at this year’s Hannover Messe, which is getting more and more important in the manufacturing industry and Industry 4.0.

Today more than ever, it is necessary to be able to carry out dimensional controls within the production cycle with automated measuring technology solutions next to or on the production line. The industry of tomorrow is moving toward automated quality control. In Industry 4.0, where the entire manufacturing process is connected, integrated, and automated, 3D scanning is better suited than probing to inspect parts as they are manufactured. Indeed, 3D scanners can quickly capture a lot of data, which are essential to the 4.0 manufacturing process.

Creaform’s MetraSCAN 3D-R provides a robotic measurement solution that seamlessly integrates with production automation processes. A robot-mounted 3D scanner performs fast, high-precision automatic inspections on complex surfaces. The automated measuring system is available as a turnkey or customized solution and can be installed next to the production line.

With the portable 3D scanners HandySCAN 3D and MetraSCAN 3D, Creaform makes the scanning of complex geometries and quality control easily accessible to everyone. They can be used directly where a part must be measured. Even in non-constant work environments such as in a production environment, they deliver fast, reliable, and accurate results. Now that the range of accuracy granted by 3D scanning exceeds the threshold required for quality control and that its development helps to respond to industry challenges, all the technology benefits, such as its speed, ease of use, and portability, can be applied to improve the quality of products and the work of quality control professionals.

Source: https://www.creaform3d.com/en