Anda’s Selective Conformal Coating Nozzles Allow for High Dispensing Accuracy

Anda Technologies USA, Inc., a leading provider of fluid application and custom design manufacturing equipment, announces its comprehensive line of five selective conformal coating nozzles. Using these nozzles makes it possible to apply conformal coating with high dispensing accuracy while preventing clogs and producing a better end product.

SA-W5 Selective Conformal Coating Spray Valve

The SA-W5 Selective Conformal Coating Spray Valve is the workhorse of the Anda conformal coating nozzles. The cone-shape spray nozzle can coat up to 80-100 percent of circuit boards depending on their complexity. Additionally, the nozzle provides a repeatable, concentrated conformal coating film in a fine, circular pattern with coating widths ranging from 4-8 mm.

The DJ-01 needle dispense valve is a versatile dispensing valve for single-component bead, dot, potting, conformal coating or encapsulation projects. The DJ-01 is most commonly used in junction with the SA-W5 to conformal coat complex areas of circuit boards that are hard to reach and require a higher degree of accuracy. The DJ-01 accepts a wide range of tips from 0.2-2 mm.

The DJ-03 Selective Conformal Coating Spray Valve provides a repeatable, concentrated conformal coating film in an ultrafine, circular pattern with coating widths ranging from 3 ~ 5 mm.

The LA-W30 Selective Conformal Coating Spray Valve is a fan-shape spray nozzle that provides a repeatable, concentrated coating film with fan pattern widths ranging from 15-30 mm.

The revolutionary FC-4 Selective Film Coating Nozzle combines three nozzles into a single valve. This multifunction film nozzle combines film coating, atomized spray and jet dispensing all rolled into one. Filming width is 6-16 mm, atomized spray is 3-10 mm, and jetting produces small dots or fine lines.

Source: http://anda.us/