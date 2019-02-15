T&D Corporation Announces WiFi Data Loggers with Bluetooth Support for the Age of the Internet of Things

The New TR-7wb Line Provides Extreme Temperature and Humidity Tracking, Unprecedented Flexibility and Connects Seamlessly with the Newly Redesigned T&D Thermo App

For enterprises seeking to monitor, collect and share temperature data wirelessly, T&D Corporation today announced its TR-7wb Series of WiFi-connected data loggers which are now equipped with Bluetooth to improve accessibility with mobile devices through the T&D Thermo dedicated mobile app. The series supports multiple sensors and comes in four models: TR-71wb, TR-72wb, TR-72wb-S and TR-75wb.

T&D customers need high-quality data loggers that allow them to gather data and monitor environmental conditions wirelessly. Adding Bluetooth to one of our most popular lineups of data loggers provides a new level of flexibility and takes companies into the age of the Internet of Things. Stephen Knuth, president, TandD U.S

The data loggers connect seamlessly to T&D’s cloud-based WebStorage Service via WiFi and through the T&D Thermo app, both provided by T&D completely free of charge. Temperature and humidity data measured by the loggers can now be automatically uploaded, stored and viewable on mobile devices anytime and from anywhere. The T&D Thermo app was also recently redesigned to add Bluetooth connectivity and provide an improved user interface for quicker access to critical data.

The compact, battery-powered devices retain all of the features of the original TR-7wf Series and can be deployed in virtually any quantity to form a unified data reporting network, connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, or through a Smart Device using Bluetooth. The TR-7wb Series is ideal for a broad range of industries including food handling and processing, medical, bio-sampling and industrial processes.

Additional features for each new data logger in the TR-7wb series are:

The TR-71wb model utilizes two external interchangeable sensors which have a temperature range of -40 to 110°C and a temperature accuracy of + or – 0.3°C.

The TR-72wb model utilizes a THA-3001 sensor which has a temperature range of 0 to 55°C, a humidity range of 10 to 95 percent RH humidity range, a temperature accuracy of + or _ 0.5°C and a humidity accuracy of + or – five percent.

The TR-72wb-S model utilizes the brand-new SHA-3151 sensor which has a temperature range of -25 to 70°C, a humidity range of zero to 99 percent RH, a temperature accuracy of + or _ 0.3°C and a humidity accuracy of + or – two and a half percent.

The TR-75wb model is compatible with the following Thermocouple sensors (K, J, T, E, S, R) and has a temperature range of -199 to 1760° C. Type K, J, T and E sensors have a temperature accuracy of + or - (0.5°C + 0.3 percent of reading), while the type S and R sensors have a temperature accuracy of + or - (1.5°C + 0.3 percent of reading).

For more information on T&D and its products, please visit www.tandd.com.

About T&D Corporation:

T&D Corporation manufactures a comprehensive line of wireless, network connected and stand-alone data loggers with innovative web-based data collection, remote monitoring and notification features. Included in the product lineup are models that incorporate Bluetooth interfaces, for direct connection with smartphones and tablets, and Wi-Fi connectivity for automatic uploading of data to the company’s free web storage service, where customers can view, share and archive their recorded data without paying monthly fees. Based in Japan, T&D Corporation has over 80 distributors worldwide with head offices in North America and Europe. As the world’s leading supplier of wireless data loggers, T&D Corporation has been engaged in the design, development and manufacture of high reliability, high-quality electronic measurement systems since 1986.