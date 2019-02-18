Adhesive Tape Field Experts to Educate Industry Newcomers on One of the Global Economy’s Hottest Technologies

Afera, the European Adhesive Tape Association, announced its 9th biennial event organised, hosted and taught by the best and brightest of the field of adhesive tape. Unique to the European tape industry, Afera’s Tape College brings 2 full days of learning about the fundamentals and current technical essentials of adhesive tape technology to professionals relatively new to the market. It is also a coveted networking event for the global tape business.

A unique educational and networking tape event in Europe

“Tape is one of the sexiest technologies out there today in terms of product and process design of everything from smartphones and prescription optics to automobiles and architectural panels,” commented Evert Smit, Afera president and head of R&D at Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG. Mr. Smit will present “Made to stick: a general introduction to tapes” during the “Why Tapes?” seminar, the first lecture of the Tape College programme.

“Not only is Afera aimed at generating and spreading knowledge about the boundless possibilities of tapes in design and engineering involved in industrial processes, but we are committed to educating entrants to the adhesive tape business to improve their game.”

Held in Europe’s capital, the Tape College is a well-established technical learning event offering a back-to-school experience in which field experts lecture on the principles involved in the selection, manufacture, conversion, application, testing and regulation of tapes. A 45-minute panel discussion follows each seminar.

Afera has also ensured that the Tape College provide ample opportunity for networking outside of the conference room. In addition to welcome cocktails, buffet lunches and a number of coffee breaks, a conference dinner is planned on Day 2.

“In hosting the Tape College, we also want to bring professionals in the tape business together,” said Reinhard Storbeck, Afera Technical Committee chairman, director of R&D at tesa SE and host of the “Why tapes?” and “Tapes deconstructed” seminars. “Currently we are seeing growth in our market come out of uniting parties that have diverse needs, ideas and solutions to share with each other. Contact in itself can be tremendously inspiring in our business.”

A programme deconstructing the complexity of adhesive tapes in the market

The working programme will consist of 4 sub-themed seminars over 3 days: Why tapes?, Tapes deconstructed, Tape production and Tape use & testing. Topics covered:

Made to stick: a general introduction to tapes

An introduction to pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tape technology

The world of acrylic PSA: solvent-based and UV hotmelt

Fundamental emulsion polymerisation for high-performance water-based PSAs

Chemistry of hotmelt PSA formulations

An introduction to silicone PSAs and fluorosilicone release coatings

Viscoelastic backings for high-performance tapes

Polyethylene foams as backing material for technical tapes

Polymeric films for technical tape applications

It’s not a tape without a substrate – or how to make paper

Chemistry of release coatings

Release coatings applied

Co-rotating twin screw extruder (ZSK) for continuous production of adhesives and sealants

Coating and drying of substrates

Insight into tape conversion technology

Modern surface treatment methods

Forget about your thumb: how to test tape in a more reliable way

Keeping it together: an overview of regulatory affairs for tapes

The world of tapes: 1,001 applications.

Both Afera member and non-member attendees

Afera’s premier educational event is designed for those new to the world of adhesive tape technology and is open to all industry professionals, both Afera and non-members alike. Attendees include those affiliated with adhesive tape manufacturers, suppliers (raw materials, machine and packaging), distributors, converters, end users, research institutions, universities and national tape organisations.

“If you are in R&D, customer and technical service, sales, marketing, engineering, production, processing and quality assurance—even general management—you will benefit from receiving a solid overview of the current technologies of the tape business, from pre-adhesive compositions through testing,” explained Danny Beekman, Afera Technical Committee member and senior technical associate for application development of adhesives at Kraton Corporation. “What’s more, Afera routinely sees a number of returning participants who either want to brush up on their field knowledge or to network.”

“We are confident that both newcomers to the tape industry, as well as those who want to expand their knowledge and increase their effectiveness, will benefit from attending the Tape College,” said Gert-Jan van Ruler, Afera Technical Committee member, technical support and business development manager at DRT and host of the “Tapes deconstructed” and “Tape production” seminars. “Afera has created this exclusive opportunity in which entrants to the world of tapes can engage with experienced and well-established technical professionals and their businesses.”

“It is a privilege to see and meet the rising stars of the European tape industry in action,” added Ian Grace, Afera Technical Committee vice-chairman and business development manager at Loparex B.V., who will chair the “Tape use & testing” seminar on 10 April. “Outside of my involvement in building the event, my personal reason for attending the Tape College is to maintain and increase my network in a comfortable, neutral environment.”

A diverse team of tape industry organisers

Afera’s premier educational event for those new to the world of adhesive tape technology is formulated and hosted by a focussed working group:

Reinhard Storbeck, director of R&D at tesa SE

Danny Beekman, senior technical associate for application development of adhesives at Kraton Corporation

Ian Grace, business development manager at Loparex B.V.

Renate Roeterd, technical service specialist for converter solutions in North Europe at Bostik B.V.

Ralf Rönisch, head of R&D at Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG

Gert-Jan van Ruler, technical support and business development manager at DRT (Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques)

Martijn Verhagen, team leader for liquid coated adhesives at Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, and

Afera Secretary-General Astrid Lejeune.

The 9th Afera Tape College will be held 8-10 April 2019 at the Brussels Marriott Hotel. Rooms must be booked through Afera, with a limited number still available.

