Advantech’s DLT-V72 Rugged Vehicle-Mounted Terminals Now Available with Industrial Android OS

Advantech, a leading provider of industrial computing platforms, is pleased to announce that its DLT-V72 series of vehicle-mounted terminals are now available with Advantech’s industrial Android OS. With the Android operating system claiming an 87.7% market share of consumer-grade mobile devices worldwide, the trend for handheld devices and vehicle-mounted terminals used for industrial logistics applications has been to replace Windows CE with Android as the standard OS.

IT managers and system integrators are increasingly looking to unify the operating system for handheld devices and vehicle-mounted terminals in an effort to reduce maintenance and increase productivity through intuitive operation of a familiar OS. In keeping with this trend, Advantech has equipped its DLT-V72 series of vehicle-mounted terminals with its industrial Android OS in order to provide cutting-edge mobile computing solutions. The recent system update also allows Advantech’s DLT-V72 series terminals to support Android 7.1.

Designed for diverse logistics and warehouse applications, Advantech’s DLT-V72 terminals support multiple OS, including Windows, Linux, and Android, allowing customers to migrate from one OS to another with no extra hardware investment. Equipped with an Intel® Atom™ E3845 quad-core processor and an abrasion-resistant touchscreen with resistive or projected capacitive (P-CAP) touch control, DLT-V72 terminals support a wide operating temperature (-30 ~ 50 °C/-22 ~ 122 °F) for operation in extreme industrial environments (from hot and humid, to dry freezer environments). The Advantech Android OS is a true industrial non-Google Mobile Services (GMS) board support package (BSP) that has no backdoors for Google to access the system, thereby providing enhanced security for industrial applications. Available with different screen sizes (10” and 12”), all DLT-V72 terminals feature enhanced Wi-Fi roaming capabilities for real-time communication and uninterrupted data transmissions, IP66-rated protection from water and dust ingress, and 5M3 certification for shock and vibration tolerance. Moreover, DLT-V72 terminals can be integrated with an optional defroster for melting ice and frost and eliminating condensation to ensure maximum reliability and performance even in sub-zero temperatures. Additionally, Advantech also provides a variety of value-added tools, including DLoG MDevice and SOTI, to enable seamless software deployment and system migration for enhanced device management.

Industrial Android Optimizes Warehouse and Logistics Management

Advantech’s industrial Android OS is a true non-GMS BSP, which means the system has no backdoors for Google and can provide the level of security expected of an industrial OS. The software adopts the Android 7 architecture, which allows for customization to enable real-time management, on-demand data collection, and automated data processing for enhanced management of warehouse and logistics operations. To provide users with a true Android experience, Advantech Android supports all relevant Android functions as well as either resistive or P-CAP (including multi-touch gestures such as zoom, pinch, and rotate) touch control to ensure convenient operation.

Advanced Wi-Fi Roaming Capabilities Facilitate Uninterrupted Data Transmissions

Advantech’s Android OS features advanced Wi-Fi roaming and WLAN capabilities to provide superior connectivity for real-time communication and uninterrupted data transmissions. The frequency settings support limiting the scanned bandwidth and scan period for accelerated roaming, while the scan period settings optimize roaming performance in relation to the speed of the object (e.g., for fast-moving forklift trucks, the ping time should be minimized). Furthermore, the inclusion of adjustable threshold settings allows users to define when to roam from a “bad” access point (AP) to the next “strong” AP.

SOTI, StayLinked, and MDevice Offer Value-Added Device Management

The inclusion of powerful device management tools, including DLoG MDevice, SOTI, and StayLinked, enables seamless software deployment and system migration for enhanced device management. The DLoG MDevice configuration tool serves as the core of the system, enabling full terminal functionality and configuration of advanced system settings, including disabling/enabling of hardware modules and defining of specific function keys. Meanwhile, SOTI, an integrated mobility and IoT solution, offers comprehensive mobile device management options, such as device feature control, web filtering, silent software deployment, and remote management. Finally, StayLinked enables terminal emulation by transforming complicated, text-based application screens into easy-to-understand graphics that streamline processes, facilitate rapid training from a familiar interface, and increase operational efficiency for warehouse and logistics applications.

Optional Defroster Ensures Reliable Operation for Cold Storage Applications

DLT-V72 series vehicle-mounted terminals can be equipped with an optional defroster for applications that involve frequent extreme temperature fluctuations in high humidity environments. Advantech’s DLT-V72 with defroster and Android OS provides a rugged cold-environment terminal that enables stable mobile computing and data collection for cold storage operations.

Key Features

Advantech Android OS is a non-GMS BSP with no Google backdoors

P-CAP multi-touch control with support for zoom, pinch, and rotate gestures

Optional defroster for reliable operation in sub-zero temperatures

Rapid Wi-Fi roaming capabilities ensure superior connectivity when moving

Integrated scan wedge for optimized data acquisition

DLoG MDevice configuration tool enables full functionality and configuration

SOTI offers comprehensive mobile device management options

Staylinked facilitates terminal emulation for enhanced operational efficiency

Integrated UPS (uninterruptable power supply)

IP66 rating, 5M3 certification for shock and vibration tolerance, and a wide operating temperature range (-30 ~ 50 °C/-22 ~ 122 °F) ensure suitability for industrial applications

Source: https://advantech-service-iot.eu/en/