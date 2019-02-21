Hanwha Commemorates Award-Winning New Technology with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Hanwha, formerly Samsung C&T Automation, commemorated the induction of the HM520, the first Hanwha machine to be built from the ground up under the company’s new name, at a ribbon cutting ceremony which took place Tuesday, January 29 at the IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, CA. The HM520 Cutting-Edge Modular Mounter was also awarded a prestigious NPI award at the show in the category of Component Placement – High-Speed.

“Hanwha’s HM520 advanced modular component mounter delivers industry leading price-performance with unprecedented low costs of operation and ownership,” commented Jonny Nichols, Director of Sales & Marketing North America, Hanwha. “The market’s response to the HM series introduction at APEX 2019 exceeded expectations with multiple HM machine order commitments solidifying Hanwha’s position as a global maker of cutting-edge machinery for competitive PCB assembly operations. Hanwha’s portfolio of entry level, mid-speed, and high speed assembly line solutions combined with intelligent software for prediction and prevention puts Hanwha and our customers on an accelerated path to success domestically and worldwide.”

With the HM520 Modular Mounter, actual productivity is highest among machines of the same class and is optimized to high quality production. The system configures a flexible production line by applying a modular head and various production modes. The HM520 realizes unmanned, non-stop, and zero-defect production using the Smart Factory S/W Solution.

The high-performance HM520 offers a compact foot print, auto-calibrating maintenance free feeders, and modular heads. The HS (High Speed) Head offers a 20 Spindle x 2 Gantry, 80,000 CPH, ±25 μm @ Cpk ≥ 1.0, 0201 metric ~ 6 mm (H 2 mm). The MF (Multi-Function) Head features a 6 Spindle x 2 Gantry, 60,000 CPH, ±30 μm @ Cpk ≥ 1.0, 0402 ~ 55 mm (H 15 mm).

For more information on Hanwha, please visit www.hanwhaprecisionmachinery.com.

Source: http://www.hanwhaprecisionmachinery.com/