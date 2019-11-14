Posted in | Business | Events

Hanwha Techwin Wins 2019 Global Technology Award for High-Speed Component Placement

Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas, formerly Samsung C&T Automation, today announced that it has received a 2019 Global Technology Award in the category of Component Placement – High-Speed for its HM520 Cutting-Edge Modular Mounter. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 ceremony that took place during productronica in Munich, Germany.

With the HM520 Modular Mounter, actual productivity is highest among machines of the same class and is optimized to high quality production. The system configures a flexible production line by applying a modular head and various production modes. The HM520 realizes unmanned, non-stop, and zero-defect production using the Smart Factory S/W Solution.

The high performance HM520 offers a compact foot print, auto-calibrating maintenance free feeders, and modular heads. The HS (High Speed) Head offers a 20 Spindle x 2 Gantry, 80,000 CPH, ±25 μm @ Cpk ≥ 1.0, 0201 metric ~ 6 mm (H 2 mm). The MF (Multi-Function) Head features a 6 Spindle x 2 Gantry, 60,000 CPH, ±30 μm @ Cpk ≥ 1.0, 0402 metric ~ 55 mm (H 15 mm).

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: http://www.hanwhaprecisionmachinery.com/

