Posted in | Business | Events

PVA to Conduct Technical Rep Training

Feb 25 2019

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, today announced that it will hold a training event for its manufacturers’ representatives March 19-21, 2019 at its Helmond, Netherlands office. The technical rep training will be held to ensure that all PVA representatives are up-to-date on the company’s latest offerings, and will cover several topics:

  • Pathmaster 4.4 new features (3D profiling, calibration, work piece reference set up)
  • Vision (how to set up and use fiducials and inspection)
  • Process (hands on)
    • JDX
    • Film coat
    • Conformal Coating (spray/needle)
    • VPX
  • UV Oven (set up and troubleshooting)
  • Troubleshooting methods

Experts from PVA will be on hand to answer questions about the company’s coating and dispensing systems, as well as other application solutions in the PVA line-up.

For more information, please contact PVA at [email protected] or (518) 371-2684.

Source: https://pva.net/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »