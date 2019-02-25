PVA to Conduct Technical Rep Training

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, today announced that it will hold a training event for its manufacturers’ representatives March 19-21, 2019 at its Helmond, Netherlands office. The technical rep training will be held to ensure that all PVA representatives are up-to-date on the company’s latest offerings, and will cover several topics:
- Pathmaster 4.4 new features (3D profiling, calibration, work piece reference set up)
- Vision (how to set up and use fiducials and inspection)
- Process (hands on)
- JDX
- Film coat
- Conformal Coating (spray/needle)
- VPX
- UV Oven (set up and troubleshooting)
- Troubleshooting methods
Experts from PVA will be on hand to answer questions about the company’s coating and dispensing systems, as well as other application solutions in the PVA line-up.
For more information, please contact PVA at [email protected] or (518) 371-2684.
Source: https://pva.net/