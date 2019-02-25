PVA to Conduct Technical Rep Training

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, today announced that it will hold a training event for its manufacturers’ representatives March 19-21, 2019 at its Helmond, Netherlands office. The technical rep training will be held to ensure that all PVA representatives are up-to-date on the company’s latest offerings, and will cover several topics:

Pathmaster 4.4 new features (3D profiling, calibration, work piece reference set up)

Vision (how to set up and use fiducials and inspection)

Process (hands on) JDX Film coat Conformal Coating (spray/needle) VPX



UV Oven (set up and troubleshooting)

Troubleshooting methods

Experts from PVA will be on hand to answer questions about the company’s coating and dispensing systems, as well as other application solutions in the PVA line-up.

For more information, please contact PVA at [email protected] or (518) 371-2684.

Source: https://pva.net/