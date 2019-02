Mobile Devices Ing. (Munic.io) today announced that Assurant Global Automotive has selected its Munic OBD-II Dongles a crucial part of its new connected car offering.

Assurant’s innovative Pocket Drive is one of the auto industry’s first connected devices enabling dealers and their customers to benefit from cutting-edge mobile connectivity and vehicle data insights.

Pocket Drive utilizes a cellular-connected dongle developed by Mobile Devices, with either a LTE CatM or LTE Cat4+WIFI Hotspot, which plugs into a vehicle’s OBD-II port and collects a wealth of insights. A dealer version empowers owners to modernize their operations and create a more streamlined customer experience. A consumer version offers customers a safer, simpler and smarter way to drive.

“We leveraged our expertise in vehicles and connected devices to offer revenue, efficiency and cost saving opportunities to dealers, while making vehicle ownership easier and safer for consumers,” said Chad Ammons, vice president of global strategy and innovation in Assurant’s Global Auto business. “Thanks to Munic OBD-II Dongles, Pocket Drive can conduct a complete scan of virtually every engine control unit in most vehicle types dating back to 1996. We leverage that wealth of data to enable a better ownership experience for consumers and enhanced customer loyalty for dealers.”

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Assurant Global Automotive which strengthens our position in North America with a unique and dynamic solution,” said Aaron Solomon, Mobile Devices founder and CEO. “Powering Pocket Drive within only 4 months of development demonstrates the maturity of our technology to serve break-through applications.”

Mobile Devices’ OBD-II dongles all run on the Munic.io platform. This full-featured software stack is based on Morpheus 3.4, a well-proven, secured and high performance Operating System for Telematics applications.

Morpheus’ 5,000+ APIs enable extremely fast development and integration of any services onto the dongle. This is crucial for all types of Telematics Service Providers (TSPs) or technology platform and SaaS providers for connected cars wanting to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy services for the benefit of end-customers.

The Munic.io platform also includes CloudConnect gateway for easy device management, OTA and remote programming, and secured integration into third party servers.

Source: http://www.mobile-devices.com/